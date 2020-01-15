Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Short Interest Update

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,520,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 44,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Currently, 27.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 266,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,230. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Discovery Communications has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,869.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone bought 2,670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,317,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 89.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 558.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

