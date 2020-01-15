Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 759,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

