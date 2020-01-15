DMarket Price Up 29% Over Last 7 Days (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, DMarket has traded up 29% against the US dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. DMarket has a total market cap of $11.43 million and $4.22 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

