DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 212,469 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,469 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 133,135 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after buying an additional 189,501 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,676,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1,086.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

