DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,710 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 191,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $151.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $111.38 and a 1 year high of $154.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

