DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,436 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total transaction of $375,816.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,238.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $206.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.58. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $212.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.