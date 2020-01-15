DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 6,795 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 508.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $267,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 520,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,396,000 after buying an additional 28,341 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,283.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $117.17 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.13. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.91.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

