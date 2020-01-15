DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 7,434 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,018 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Standpoint Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

