DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 82.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $63,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Amphenol by 537.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $16,153,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,153,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 595,760 shares of company stock valued at $60,558,282. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.01. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

