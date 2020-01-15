DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.38.

Shares of EL opened at $215.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $124.38 and a 52-week high of $216.58.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

