DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,959 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,516,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,517,972,000 after purchasing an additional 715,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,475,000 after purchasing an additional 395,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 42.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,093,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,444 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

NYSE INFO opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.