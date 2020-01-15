DNB Asset Management AS Buys 29,860 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 297.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,343,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,699,985,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after acquiring an additional 230,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $319,627,000 after acquiring an additional 144,406 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,630,000 after purchasing an additional 332,680 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,709 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $226,521,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,060 shares of company stock worth $9,015,802 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

