DNB Asset Management AS Buys 3,659 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Standpoint Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank cut FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Edward Jones cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.94 and a 200 day moving average of $157.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

