DNB Asset Management AS Buys 6,337 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Cfra lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.47. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.52 and a one year high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

