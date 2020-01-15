DNB Asset Management AS Buys 7,867 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 631,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.15 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

