DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cfra cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

NYSE:CMI opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.46 and its 200 day moving average is $168.63.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

