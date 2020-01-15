DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,038,000 after buying an additional 116,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valero Energy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,881,000 after buying an additional 1,479,616 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,234,000 after buying an additional 121,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,079,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,245,000 after acquiring an additional 541,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.02.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

