DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.93 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 573.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,644 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,912,000 after buying an additional 482,098 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 188.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,612,000 after buying an additional 428,224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 111.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,640,000 after buying an additional 386,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.49. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $154.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

