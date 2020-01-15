DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 241.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,136,000 after buying an additional 3,702,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,232,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Welltower by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,233,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,186,000 after purchasing an additional 760,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,084,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,703,000 after purchasing an additional 548,699 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

WELL opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.14.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

