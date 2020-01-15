DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.45 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,581 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 552,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,477,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $102,365.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,750.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA stock opened at $147.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average of $133.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.07.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

