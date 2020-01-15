DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.70 Million Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,131 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,710,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,670,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,154,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,309 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,387 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 35.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,102,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,308,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,410,000 after purchasing an additional 670,935 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KKR opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

