DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.19 Million Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 485.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 94,757 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 280,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $90.33 and a one year high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

