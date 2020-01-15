DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.23 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,132 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

