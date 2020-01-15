DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.37 Million Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Simon Property Group by 471.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,953,000 after purchasing an additional 598,745 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 358,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $147.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.84 and a 200-day moving average of $152.29. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $142.40 and a one year high of $186.44. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

