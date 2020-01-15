DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,011 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Metlife were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,442,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,879,000 after purchasing an additional 797,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,878,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,696,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 0.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 32.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,133,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.34.

Shares of MET opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Metlife’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

