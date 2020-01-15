DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.54.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $229.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $755,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $586,548.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 353,413 shares of company stock valued at $71,389,660. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

