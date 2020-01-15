DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $158,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,764,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,110. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.