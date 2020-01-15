DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.24% of Baozun worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,237,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Baozun by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZUN opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 3.03. Baozun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BZUN. HSBC began coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

