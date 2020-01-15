DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American International Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 284,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after buying an additional 53,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

