DNB Asset Management AS Invests $5.02 Million in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 169,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.19% of HMS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 162.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 456.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HMS in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.19.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

