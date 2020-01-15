DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18,428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after buying an additional 1,152,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,367,000 after buying an additional 309,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after buying an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after buying an additional 169,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,906,000 after buying an additional 134,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.41 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.72.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

