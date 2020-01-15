DNB Asset Management AS Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. FBN Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.56.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $586.50 on Wednesday. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $357.35 and a one year high of $609.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $571.82 and its 200 day moving average is $551.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total value of $141,332.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,876.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total value of $330,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,539 shares of company stock worth $870,205. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

