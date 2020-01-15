DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,484 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 412,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after buying an additional 93,284 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $207.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.01. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.43 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

