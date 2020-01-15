DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 5,093 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Tesla by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after buying an additional 613,525 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $136,994,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.34.

TSLA stock opened at $537.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $525.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $399.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,831,053. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

