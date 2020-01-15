DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 5,326 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.72. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

