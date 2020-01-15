DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after buying an additional 9,291,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Global Payments by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Global Payments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Global Payments by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,539 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,237 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $191.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $109.52 and a 1 year high of $194.27.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

