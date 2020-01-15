DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,111 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from to in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

