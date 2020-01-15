DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,699 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $191.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,737.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

