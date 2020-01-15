DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 103.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,894,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

In related news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,666 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $612,808.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,409. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

