DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 632.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

