DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,707 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.73.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

