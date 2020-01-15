DNB Asset Management AS Sells 10,905 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 129,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.61.

Shares of ADI opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,817 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,478. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

