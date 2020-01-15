DNB Asset Management AS Sells 23,778 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,778 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $106.40 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.59. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

