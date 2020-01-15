DNB Asset Management AS Sells 30,121 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,214 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 30,121 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 60.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE EXC opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.