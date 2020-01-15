DNB Asset Management AS Sells 32,290 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,290 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $105.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average of $93.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.69.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

