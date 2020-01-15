DNB Asset Management AS Sells 5,499 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 755.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,059 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,877,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APO opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

