DNB Asset Management AS Sells 81,642 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,642 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $1,856,000. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 880,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,491.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.63. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $61.33 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

