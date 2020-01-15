DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in TransDigm Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.42.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total value of $9,269,577.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.08, for a total value of $4,358,825.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,300.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,048 shares of company stock valued at $53,952,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $609.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $341.75 and a 1 year high of $611.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.11.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $32.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

