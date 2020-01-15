Dock (DOCK) Price Tops $0.0073

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Dock token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Fatbtc and Binance. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $4.14 million and $1.51 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,405,338 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinBene, Gate.io, Fatbtc, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

