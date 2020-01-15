DogeCash Achieves Market Cap of $31,865.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a market cap of $31,865.00 and $37.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DogeCash alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00152911 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.